Sarıyer’de ormanlık alanda yangın

Ayrıntılar geliyor&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/sariyerde-ormanlik-alanda-yangin-5923062","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/sariyerde-ormanlik-alanda-yangin-5923062","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5923062,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Gu00fcndem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Saru0131yer&#8217;de ormanlu0131k alanda yangu0131n"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5923062,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/sariyerde-ormanlik-alanda-yangin-5923062/","headline":"Saru0131yer&#8217;de ormanlu0131k alanda yangu0131n","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"ali.inan","dateCreated":"2020-07-10 13:21:06","datePublished":"2020-07-10 13:21:06","dateModified":"2020-07-10 13:21:06","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});