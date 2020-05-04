Son dakika… 65 yaş ve üstüne sokağa çıkma izni verilecek

AYRINTILAR AZ SONRA. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-65-yas-ve-ustune-sokaga-cikma-izni-verilecek-5791666","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-65-yas-ve-ustune-sokaga-cikma-izni-verilecek-5791666","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5791666,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Gu00fcndem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika&#8230; 65 yau015f ve u00fcstu00fcne sokau011fa u00e7u0131kma izni verilecek"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5791666,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-65-yas-ve-ustune-sokaga-cikma-izni-verilecek-5791666/","headline":"Son dakika&#8230; 65 yau015f ve u00fcstu00fcne sokau011fa u00e7u0131kma izni verilecek","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["Bilim","son dakika"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"Tau015fku0131n Su","dateCreated":"2020-05-04 10:06:15","datePublished":"2020-05-04 10:06:15","dateModified":"2020-05-04 10:10:04","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});