Son dakika… 65 yaş ve üstüne sokağa çıkma izni verilecek

Bilim Kurulu Üyesi Prof. Dr. Tevfik Özlü'den flaş açıklama: Hafta sonu diğer insanların sokağa çıkmadığı günlerde 65 yaş ve üstüne sokağa çıkma izni verilecek.

10:06 -
AYRINTILAR AZ SONRA

Son güncelleme: 10:10 04.05.2020
