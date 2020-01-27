Son dakika depremler: Elazığ Sivrice’de 4.5 büyüklüğünde deprem!

EN SON NEREDE DEPREM OLDU? SON DEPREMLER. Türkiye&#8217;de depremin şiddeti ve merkez üssü gibi bilgiler AFAD ile Kandilli tarafından paylaşılıyor.. DAKİKA DAKİKA SON DEPREMLER İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ. AFAD SON DEPREMLER. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-elazig-sivricede-4-5-buyuklugunde-deprem-5591476","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-elazig-sivricede-4-5-buyuklugunde-deprem-5591476","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5591476,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika depremler: Elazu0131u011f Sivrice&#8217;de 4.5 bu00fcyu00fcklu00fcu011fu00fcnde deprem!"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5591476,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-elazig-sivricede-4-5-buyuklugunde-deprem-5591476/","headline":"Son dakika depremler: Elazu0131u011f Sivrice&#8217;de 4.5 bu00fcyu00fcklu00fcu011fu00fcnde deprem!","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"["deprem","Elaz\\u0131\\u011f","son dakika","son depremler","T\\u00fcrkiye"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"adilcan","dateCreated":1580142008,"datePublished":1580142008,"dateModified":1580142189,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});