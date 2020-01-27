Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika depremler: Elazığ Sivrice’de 4.5 büyüklüğünde deprem!

Elazığ'ın Sivrice ilçesinde saat 19.11'de yerin 5 kilometre derinliğinde 4.5 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi.

19:20 -
EN SON NEREDE DEPREM OLDU? SON DEPREMLER

Türkiye’de depremin şiddeti ve merkez üssü gibi bilgiler AFAD ile Kandilli tarafından paylaşılıyor.

DAKİKA DAKİKA SON DEPREMLER İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ

AFAD SON DEPREMLER

Son güncelleme: 19:23 27.01.2020
