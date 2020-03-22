Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Elazığ’da korkutan deprem!

Elazığ'da 3.5 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi. Depremin yerin 17 kilometre derinliğinde olduğu belirtildi.

22:57 -
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı Deprem Dairesi Başkanlığından alınan bilgiye göre, saat 21.47’de merkez üssü Sivrice ilçesi olan 3.5 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Depremin yerin 17 kilometre derinliğinde olduğu belirtildi. İHA

Çocuk deprem Elazığ Hırvatistan Osmaniye son dakika
