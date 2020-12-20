Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Gaziantep’teki hastane yangınında ölenlerin sayısı 11’e yükseldi

Gaziantep'te özel bir üniversite hastanesinin Covid-19 yoğun bakım ünitesinde oksijen cihazının patlaması sonucu çıkan yangında hayatını kaybedenlerin sayısı 11'e çıktı.

Güncellenme: 12:59, 20/12/2020
Haberler Gündem
AYRINTILAR GELECEK