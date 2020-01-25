Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Malatya’da deprem anı böyle görüntülendi!

Elazığ'da meydana gelen 6.8 büyüklüğündeki deprem, Malatya'da da hissedildi. Deprem anı, kameraya yansıdı.

Çok sayıda ölü ve yaralının olduğu Elazığ depremi, Malatya’da da hissedildi.

Malatya’daki deprem anı, görüntülendi. İHA

