Son dakika… Malatya’da korkutan deprem!

Malatya'da 3,7 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. AFAD'tan yapılan açıklamada deprem Battalgazi ilçesinde meydana geldi. Depremin derinliğinin 11,94 kim derinlikte olduğu kaydedildi.

20:04 -
Gündem
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

