Son dakika… Manisa’da korkutan deprem!

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-manisada-korkutan-deprem-3-5652428","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-manisada-korkutan-deprem-3-5652428","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5652428,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Son dakika&#8230; Manisa&#8217;da korkutan deprem!"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5652428,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/son-dakika-manisada-korkutan-deprem-3-5652428/","headline":"Son dakika&#8230; Manisa&#8217;da korkutan deprem!","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"marar","dateCreated":1582923235,"datePublished":1582923235,"dateModified":1582923235,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});