Son dakika… Manisa’da korkutan deprem!

Manisa'nın Akhisar ilçesinde 3,9 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. AFAD yaptığı açıklamada depremin 7,06 km derinlikte olduğunu duyurdu.

23:53 -
Haberler Gündem
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

