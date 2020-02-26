Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Muğla’da korkutan deprem

Muğla'da akşam saatlerinde 3,8 şiddetinde deprem meydana geldi. AFAD'tan yapılan açıklamada depremin derinliğinin 6.19 km olduğu belirtildi.

22:03 -
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Son güncelleme: 22:04 26.02.2020
