Son dakika… Muğla’da korkutan deprem

AFAD'dan yapılan açıklamada Marmaris'te 3,5 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. Depremin yerin 13.84 km derinlikte meydana geldiği belirtildi.

17:20 -
