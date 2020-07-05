Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Sakarya’dan acı haber! Ölü sayısı yükseldi

Sakarya'daki havai fişek fabrikasında meydana gelen patlamada iki cansız bedene daha ulaşıldı. Ölü sayısı altı oldu.

16:12 -
