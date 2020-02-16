Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Van’da korkutan deprem

Boğaziçi Üniversitesi Kandilli Rasathanesi verilerine göre Van'ın Başkale ilçesinin Kaşkol bölgesinde saat 21:02'de 4,7 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi. AFAD verilerine göre ise İran'ın Khoy şehrinde 4,6 büyüklüğünde bir deprem meydana geldi.

Son dakika… Van’da korkutan deprem

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

