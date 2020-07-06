Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika! Van’daki tekne faciasında ölü sayısı 11’e yükseldi

Van'daki kayıp tekneyle ilgili yapılan arama tarama çalışmalarında, 2 kişinin daha cansız bedenine ulaşıldı. Ölenlerin sayısı 11'e yükseldi. 

08:35 -
Ayrıntılar geliyor…

son dakika Van
Son güncelleme: 08:45 06.07.2020
