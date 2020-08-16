Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son dakika… Yolcu otobüsü alev aldı! Ekipler müdahale ediyor

Kocaeli'nin Gebze ilçesinde bir yolcu otobüsü aniden yanmaya başladı. İhbar üzerine bölgeye itfaiye, sağlık ve polis ekipleri sevk edildi.

Sozcu.com.tr
07:41 -
Haberler Gündem

AYRINTILAR GELECEK

Kocaeli Polis Sağlık son dakika
Son güncelleme: 07:52 16.08.2020
