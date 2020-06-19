SÖZCÜ HaftaSonu çıktı, mutlaka alın

Çok özel sağlık, siyaset ve sanat röportajlarını keyifle okuyacaksınız. Kaçırmayın.. . aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/sozcu-haftasonu-cikti-mutlaka-alin-2-5882839","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/sozcu-haftasonu-cikti-mutlaka-alin-2-5882839","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5882839,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"Gu00fcndem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Su00d6ZCu00dc HaftaSonu u00e7u0131ktu0131, mutlaka alu0131n"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5882839,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/sozcu-haftasonu-cikti-mutlaka-alin-2-5882839/","headline":"Su00d6ZCu00dc HaftaSonu u00e7u0131ktu0131, mutlaka alu0131n","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/18/iecrop/pot_16_9_1588836937_16_9_1592520474.jpg","author":"lbozkaya","dateCreated":"2020-06-19 06:00:25","datePublished":"2020-06-19 06:00:25","dateModified":"2020-06-19 01:48:03","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});