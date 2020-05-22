Sözcü Plus Giriş
Tunceli’de korkutan deprem

Tunceli'nin Pülümür İlçesi'nde 4,3 şiddetinde deprem meydana geldi.

06:57 -
Afet ve Acil Durum Yönetimi Başkanlığı (AFAD)’ndan alınan bilgilere göre, Tunceli’nin Pülümür İlçesi’nde saat 06:21’de 11 km derinlikte 4.3 şiddetinde bir deprem meydana geldi.

Kandilli Rasathanesi’nden yapılan açıklamada 4.2 olarak belirtildi.

deprem Tunceli
Son güncelleme: 07:01 22.05.2020
