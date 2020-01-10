Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
search-icon-white
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Türk heyeti Rusya’ya gidiyor

Dışişleri Bakanı Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu ve Milli Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar, Pazartesi günü Rusya'ya gidecek.

13:19 -
Haberler Gündem
Türk heyeti Rusya’ya gidiyor

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR

Dışişleri Bakanı mevlüt çavuşoğlu Pazartesi Rusya
Son güncelleme: 13:47 10.01.2020
Paylaş Tweet social-whatsapp Whatsapp Paylaş more