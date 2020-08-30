Sözcü Plus Giriş
Türkiye ile AB arasında Doğu Akdeniz görüşmesi!

Dışişleri Bakanı Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, AB Komisyon Başkan Yardımcısı Josep Borell ile görüşme gerçekleştirdi.

20:11 -
Haberler Gündem
Bakanlıktan yapılana açıklamada Çavuşoğlu ve Borell arasındaki görüşmede Doğu Akdeniz’de yaşananlar konuşuldu.

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Dışişleri Bakanı mevlüt çavuşoğlu Türkiye
Son güncelleme: 20:12 30.08.2020
