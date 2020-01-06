Sözcü Plus Giriş
Van'ın Başkale ilçesinde 3.3 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

20:34 -
Van’da korkutan deprem!

Kandilli Rasathanesi ve Deprem Araştırma Enstitüsü’nde yer alan bilgilere göre, saat 19.49’da merkez üssü Van’ın Başkale ilçesine bağlı Kaşkol olan 3.3 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. Depremin derinliği yaklaşık 1.8 kilometre olarak ölçüldü.

