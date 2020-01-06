Van’da korkutan deprem!

Kandilli Rasathanesi ve Deprem Araştırma Enstitüsü&#8217;nde yer alan bilgilere göre, saat 19.49&#8217;da merkez üssü Van&#8217;ın Başkale ilçesine bağlı Kaşkol olan 3.3 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. Depremin derinliği yaklaşık 1.8 kilometre olarak ölçüldü.. aip('pageStructure', {"pageUrl":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/vanda-korkutan-deprem-14-5551855","pageCanonical":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/vanda-korkutan-deprem-14-5551855","pageType":"yazi","pageIdentifier":5551855,"pageCategory1":"sozcu","pageCategory2":"gundem","pageCategory3":"","pageCategory4":"","pageCategory5":"","pageTitle":"Van&#8217;da korkutan deprem!"});aip('newsArticle', {"identifier":5551855,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2020/gundem/vanda-korkutan-deprem-14-5551855/","headline":"Van&#8217;da korkutan deprem!","articleBody":"","articleSection":"gundem","keywords":"","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/06/iecrop/van-deprem_16_9_1578332050.jpg","author":"Atakan Yorulmaz","dateCreated":1578332066,"datePublished":1578332066,"dateModified":1578332066,"info":"{"seo_news":"false"}"});