Testis torsiyonu nedir?

Üroloji Uzmanı Prof. Dr. Mustafa Sofikerim, “Testis torsiyonu nedir?” sorusuna cevap verdi.

14:19 -
Haberler Sağlık

Testis torsiyonu, yumurtaya kan akışını engelleyen acil bir patolojidir. Burada testise kan akışı sağlayan damarların dönmesiyle kan akışı yeterli olarak testise ulaşamaz.

