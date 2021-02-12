. \t\t. \t\t\t#gallery-2 {. \t\t\t\tmargin: auto;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t#gallery-2 .gallery-item {. \t\t\t\tfloat: left;. \t\t\t\tmargin-top: 10px;. \t\t\t\ttext-align: center;. \t\t\t\twidth: 33%;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t#gallery-2 img {. \t\t\t\tborder: 2px solid #cfcfcf;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t#gallery-2 .gallery-caption {. \t\t\t\tmargin-left: 0;. \t\t\t}. \t\t\t/* see gallery_shortcode() in wp-includes/media.php */. \t\t. \t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t\tÇin tüm dünyanın aksine yeni yıla bugün girdi. . \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t\t12 hayvanlı takvime göre hesaplanan Çin Yeni Yılı’na göre 2021 ülkede ‘Öküz’ yılı olarak kutlanacak. . \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t\tBahar Bayramı (Lunar) olarak kabul edilen Çin Yeni Yılı, Çinli nüfusun bulunduğu diğer ülke ve bölgelerde kutlandı. . \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t\tUluslararası haber ajansı Reuters kutlamalardan renkli fotoğraflar servis etti.. . \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t\t. \t\t. . aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"gallery","pageCategory":"sozcu-Du00fcnya","pageIdentifier":6256931}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/dunya/cinliler-yeni-yila-bugun-girdi-6256931');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6256931,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/dunya/cinliler-yeni-yila-bugun-girdi-6256931/?_szc_galeri=1","headline":"u00c7inliler yeni yu0131la bugu00fcn girdi","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Du00fcnya","keywords":"["Asya","\\u00c7in"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/12/iecrop/2021-02-10t182050z_738187115_rc2rpl9pyfyq_rtrmadp_3_lunar-newyear-thailand_16_9_1613146960-880x495.jpg","author":"u0130smail u015eahin","datePublished":"2021-02-12 19:23:32","dateModified":"2021-02-12 19:24:58","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":128}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/dunya/cinliler-yeni-yila-bugun-girdi-6256931/?_szc_galeri=1');