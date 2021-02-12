Sözcü Plus Giriş
GALERİ Çinliler yeni yıla bugün girdi 12 Şubat 2021 19:23
1 Çin tüm dünyanın aksine yeni yıla bugün girdi.
2 12 hayvanlı takvime göre hesaplanan Çin Yeni Yılı’na göre 2021 ülkede ‘Öküz’ yılı olarak kutlanacak.
3 Bahar Bayramı (Lunar) olarak kabul edilen Çin Yeni Yılı, Çinli nüfusun bulunduğu diğer ülke ve bölgelerde kutlandı.
4 Uluslararası haber ajansı Reuters kutlamalardan renkli fotoğraflar servis etti.
Son güncelleme 19:24 | 12 Şubat 2021
