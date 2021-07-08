Sözcü Plus Giriş
4’üncü yargı paketi kabul edildi

4'üncü yargı paketi, TBMM Genel Kurulu’nda kabul edildi. Eşe karşı işlenen 'kasten öldürme', 'kasten yaralama', 'eziyet' ve 'kişiyi hürriyetinden yoksun kılma' suçlarında kabul edilen cezayı artırıcı nedenler, boşanılan eşi de kapsayacak.

Güncellenme: 22:09, 08/07/2021
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

