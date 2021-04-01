Sözcü Plus Giriş
ABD ile Türkiye arasında kritik görüşme

Milli Savunma Bakanı Hulusi Akar ve ABD Savunma Bakanı Lloyd James Austin, telefonda görüştü. Bakan Akar ve Austin görüşmesinde, bölgesel güvenlik ve ikili savunma işbirliği konularında görüş alışverişinde bulunuldu.

Güncellenme: 17:29, 01/04/2021
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR

ABD Türkiye
01/04/2021