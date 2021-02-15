Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Aydın’da 13 adet iş yeri kiraya verilecek

Mükiyeti Aydın Efelet Belediyesi'nin olan 13 adet ticarethane 3 yıllık süreyle kiralanacak. Kiralama işlemi ihale usulüyle yapılacak.

Güncellenme: 09:14, 15/02/2021
Haberler Gündem
Aydın’da 13 adet iş yeri kiraya verilecek

Basın İlan Kurumu ilan portalı ilan.gov.tr’de yer alan ilana göre; Efeler Belediyesi 13 adet ticarethaneyi 3 yıllığına kiraya verecek. Farklı büyüklükteki ticarethanelerin kira ihalesi 24 Şubat’ta yapılacak.

DETAYLI BİLGİ İÇİN TIKLAYIN…