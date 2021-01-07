Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Çevre ve Şehircilik İl Müdürlüğü 7 adet arsayı satışa sundu

Kocaeli Çevre ve Şehircilik İl Müdürlüğü'ne ait 7 adet arsa açık teklif usulü ile tahmini bedeller üzerinden satılacak.

Güncellenme: 10:00, 07/01/2021
Haberler Gündem
Çevre ve Şehircilik İl Müdürlüğü 7 adet arsayı satışa sundu

Basın İlan Kurumu ilan portalı ilan.gov.tr'de yer alan ilana göre; Açık Teklif Usulü ile tahmini bedeller üzerinden gerçekleştirilecek ihale 21 Ocak tarihinden gerçekleştirilecek.

Detaylı bilgi için tıklayınız…

Kocaeli