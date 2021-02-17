Sözcü Plus Giriş
Cibali-Alibeyköy Cep Otogarı tramvay hattında seferler durdu

T5 Cibali-Alibeyköy Cep Otogarı tramvay hattında seferler yapılamıyor.

Güncellenme: 09:54, 17/02/2021
Cibali-Alibeyköy Cep Otogarı tramvay hattında seferlerinde aksama meydana geldi. Sorunun sebebine dair henüz bir açıklama yapılmadı.

