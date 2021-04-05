Diyarbakır’da terör operasyonu

AYRINTILAR GELECEK. aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcndem","pageIdentifier":6354425}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gundem/diyarbakirda-teror-operasyonu-3-6354425');aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6354425,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gundem/diyarbakirda-teror-operasyonu-3-6354425/","headline":"Diyarbaku0131r&#8217;da teru00f6r operasyonu","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcndem","keywords":"["Diyarbak\\u0131r","Kad\\u0131n","PKK","Ter\\u00f6r","ter\\u00f6r \\u00f6rg\\u00fct\\u00fc"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/sondakika-20180305.jpg","author":"Tau015fku0131n Su","datePublished":"2021-04-05 09:33:04","dateModified":"2021-04-05 09:33:04","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":43}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gundem/diyarbakirda-teror-operasyonu-3-6354425/');