İstanbul'da akşam saatlerinde tam parlaklığına ulaşan dolunay kartpostallık görüntüler oluşturdu.

Güncellenme: 00:23, 26/07/2021
Akşam saatlerinde görülen ay, saat 22.00 sıralarında tam parlaklığına ulaştı.

Dolunay evresinde ayın parlaklığı görenleri büyülerken İstanbul’un simgeleriyle ile bir arada görüntülenen dolunay, ortaya doyumsuz  görüntüler ortaya çıkardı.

