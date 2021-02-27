Sözcü Plus Giriş
İstanbul Halkalı’da korkutan yangın

İstanbul Halkalı Dereboyu Caddesi’nde bir iş yerinde yangın çıktı. Olay yerine çok sayıda itfaiye ekibi sevk edilirken yangından yükselen dumanlar kilometrelerce uzaktan görüldü.

Güncellenme: 16:52, 27/02/2021
Ayrıntılar geliyor…

