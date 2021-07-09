Sözcü Plus Giriş
İstanbul’da FETÖ operasyonu

İstanbul’da FETÖ'ye yönelik yürütülen soruşturma kapsamında haklarında yakalama kararı bulunan eski Polis Akademisi öğrencisi 33 şüphelinin yakalanması için operasyon başlatıldı.

Güncellenme: 07:36, 09/07/2021
AYRINTILAR GELECEK

