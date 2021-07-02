Sözcü Plus Giriş
Jandarma’daki FETÖ imamlarına operasyon

FETÖ'nün Jandarma Genel Komutanlığı'ndaki 'mahrem hizmetler' yapılanması içerisinde mahrem imam oldukları tespit edilen, 30'u kamu kurumlarından ihraç edilmiş 60 şüpheli hakkında gözaltı kararı verildi.

Güncellenme: 09:13, 02/07/2021
AYRINTILAR GELECEK

FETÖ gözaltı operasyon
Yayınlanma Tarihi:09:11,