Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2021 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Kutlu Adalı cinayeti dosyası raftan indi!

Kutlu Adalı cinayeti yeniden soruşturuluyor. Peker'in iddiaları sonrası tekrar soruşturma başlatıldı. Sözcü TV Genel Yayın Yönetmeni Erdoğan Aktaş'ın konukları Sözcü yazarı Aytunç Erkin ve Birgün yazarı Timur Soykan...

Güncellenme: 15:42, 01/06/2021
HaberlerGündem

SÖZCÜ TV’YE ABONE OLMAK İÇİN TIKLAYIN

BirGün Sözcü YouTube