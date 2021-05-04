Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2021 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

Mutsuzum, mutsuzsun, mutsuzuz…

Ekonomiden şikayet edenlerin sayısı her geçen gün artarken, mutsuzlar da çoğalıyor. Türkiye Raporu Direktörü Can Selçuki, son kamuoyu araştırmasının detaylarını Sözcü TV Genel Yayın Yönetmen Yardımcısı Alişer Delek'e anlattı.

Güncellenme: 15:47, 04/05/2021
HaberlerGündem