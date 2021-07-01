Sözcü Plus Giriş
Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanı’nda yangın

Sabiha Gökçen Havalimanı'nda bulunan bir binada yangın çıktı. İhbar üzerine olay yerine gelen itfaiye ekipleri yangını kısa sürede söndürdü. Yangınla ilgili inceleme devam ediyor. 

Güncellenme: 11:17, 01/07/2021
Yayınlanma Tarihi:10:56,