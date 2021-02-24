Sözcü Plus Giriş
Son Dakika… Şentop: ‘Akşam 33 fezleke geldi, HDP’liler de var’

TBMM Başkanı Mustafa Şentop: Dün akşam 33 fezleke Meclis'e ulaştı. İçinde HDP'li vekillerin fezlekeleri de var.

Güncellenme: 12:52, 24/02/2021
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Yayınlanma Tarihi:12:48,