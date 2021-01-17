Sözcü Plus Giriş
Giriş Yap Satın Al
Sözcü PlusProfil
© 2016 - Tüm hakları Estetik Yayıncılık A.Ş.’ye aittir.

TÜBİTAK proje personelleri alacak

TÜBİTAK Türkiye Bilimsel ve Teknolojik Araştırma Kurumu bünyesinde görev yapmak üzere kısmi süreli proje personeli (aday araştırmacı) alımı yapılacak.

Güncellenme: 12:13, 17/01/2021
Haberler Gündem
TÜBİTAK proje personelleri alacak

Basın İlan Kurumu resmi portalı ilan.gov.tr'de yayımlanan ilana göre; Adaylar, başvuruları 5 Şubat 2021 tarihine kadar TÜBİTAK İş Başvuru Sistemi (https://kariyer.tubitak.gov.tr) üzerinden gerçekleştirebilecekler.

DETAYLI BİLGİ İÇİN TIKLAYINIZ