Vakıflar Bölge Müdürlüğü 20 adet taşınmazı kiraya verecek

Bursa Vakıflar Bölge Müdürlüğü Osmangazi, Yıldırım, Yenişehir, M.Kemal Paşa, Orhangazi ilçelerinde bulunan 20 adet taşınmazı ihale usulüyle kiraya verecek.

Güncellenme: 11:17, 28/01/2021
Basın İlan Kurumu ilan portalı ilan.gov.tr internet sitesinde yayınlanan ilana göre; taşınmazların satış ihalesi 17 Şubat Çarşamba günü saat 11:00'de açık teklif usulü ile gerçekleştirilecek.

