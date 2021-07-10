Sözcü Plus Giriş
Ataşehir’de korkutan yangın

İstanbul Ataşehir'de bir binanın çatısında yangın çıktı. Olay yerine itfaiye ekipleri sevk edildi. Alev alev yanan çatıdaki yangına müdahale ediliyor.

17:27, 10/07/2021
AYRINTILAR GELİYOR…

Ataşehir istanbul izmir yangın
Yayınlanma Tarihi:17:10,