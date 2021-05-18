Biyokütle enerji tesisinde yangın

AYRINTILAR GELİYOR&#8230;. İlginizi ÇekebilirTavuk çiftliğinde yangın; 10 bin 500 civciv öldü. aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcnu00fcn u0130u00e7inden","pageIdentifier":6437774}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gunun-icinden/biyokutle-enerji-tesisinde-yangin-6437774');var aip2_pageCategory = "sozcu-Günün İçinden";aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6437774,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gunun-icinden/biyokutle-enerji-tesisinde-yangin-6437774/","headline":"Biyoku00fctle enerji tesisinde yangu0131n","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcnu00fcn u0130u00e7inden","keywords":"["Afyonkarahisar","\\u00c7ay","Sakarya","yang\\u0131n"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/18/iecrop/yangin-dha-1_16_9_1621347041.jpg","author":"Adil Can Sivrikaya","datePublished":"2021-05-18 17:11:24","dateModified":"2021-05-18 17:59:33","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":505}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gunun-icinden/biyokutle-enerji-tesisinde-yangin-6437774/');