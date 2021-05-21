Sözcü Plus Giriş
Elazığ’da 3.8 büyüklüğünde deprem

Elazığ’da 3.8 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi.

Güncellenme: 01:03, 21/05/2021
AFAD Deprem Dairesi Başkanlığından alınan bilgiye göre, saat: 00.09 sıralarında Sivrice ilçesi merkez üssü olan 3.8 büyüklüğünde deprem meydana geldi. Depremin derinliği, 9.38 kilometre olarak bildirildi. Deprem kent merkezinde de hissedildi.