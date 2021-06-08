Samandağ’da seralar son anda yanmaktan kurtuldu

Edinilen bilgiye göre, ilçeye bağlı Tekebaşı Mahallesi&#8217;nde seralara yakın alanda yangın çıktı.. Bitki örtüsü yangını, alevler seralara ulaşmadan Hatay Büyükşehir Belediyesi itfaiye ekiplerinin çabası ile söndürüldü. (İHA). aip2('pageStructure', {"pageType":"article","pageCategory":"sozcu-Gu00fcnu00fcn u0130u00e7inden","pageIdentifier":6476078}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gunun-icinden/samandagda-seralar-son-anda-yanmaktan-kurtuldu-6476078');var aip2_pageCategory = "sozcu-Günün İçinden";aip2('newsArticle', {"identifier":6476078,"url":"https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gunun-icinden/samandagda-seralar-son-anda-yanmaktan-kurtuldu-6476078/","headline":"Samandau011fu2019da seralar son anda yanmaktan kurtuldu","articleBody":"","articleSection":"Gu00fcnu00fcn u0130u00e7inden","keywords":"["bitki","Hatay","yang\\u0131n"]","image_1":"https://i.sozcu.com.tr/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/08/iecrop/samandag-iha_16_9_1623177076-880x495.jpg","author":"Atakan Yorulmaz","datePublished":"2021-06-08 21:31:21","dateModified":"2021-06-08 21:31:21","info":"{"seo_news":"false"}","wordCount":285}, 'https://www.sozcu.com.tr/2021/gunun-icinden/samandagda-seralar-son-anda-yanmaktan-kurtuldu-6476078/');