Samandağ’da seralar son anda yanmaktan kurtuldu

Hatay’ın Samandağ ilçesinde seralara yakın alanda çıkan bitki örtüsü yangını kontrol altına alındı.

Güncellenme: 21:31, 08/06/2021
Edinilen bilgiye göre, ilçeye bağlı Tekebaşı Mahallesi’nde seralara yakın alanda yangın çıktı.

Bitki örtüsü yangını, alevler seralara ulaşmadan Hatay Büyükşehir Belediyesi itfaiye ekiplerinin çabası ile söndürüldü. (İHA)

bitki Hatay yangın