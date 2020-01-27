2020 Grammy Ödülleri’ne Billie Eilish damga vurdu

Müzik dünyasının “Oscar”ı olarak nitelendirilen Grammy Ödülleri dün gece sahiplerini buldu. Törenin açılışında, dün helikopter kazasında hayatını kaybeden ünlü basketbolcu Kobe Bryant da anıldı. Lizzo, açılış performansına “Bu gece senin için Kobe” diyerek başladı.
18 yaşındaki genç şarkıcı Billie Eilish, Yılın Kaydı, Yılın Albümü ve Yılın Şarkısı başta olmak üzere törenden toplamda 5 ödül alarak ayrıldı.
İşte 2020 Grammy Ödülleri’ni kazananlar…
“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Talk” – Khalid
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billi Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Sunflower” – Post Malone – Swae Lee
“I, I” – Bon Iver
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
“Norman F-ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“I Used To Know Her” – H.E.R.
“7” – Lil Nas X
“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo
“Father of the Bridge” – Vampire Weekend
Black Pumas
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Billie Eilish
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“Always Remember Us This Way” Lady Gaga
“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker
“Hard Place” – H.E.R.
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
“Norman F-ing Rockwelll” – Lana Del Rey
“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville
“Championships” – Meek Mill
“i am > i was” – 21 Savage
“The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae
“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Funna
“Panini” – Lil Nas X
“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Ballin” – Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch
“The London” – Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott
“Son of Patricia” – Trevor Noah
“Quality Time” – Jim Gaffigan
“Sticks & Stones” – Dave Chappelle
“Relatable” – Ellen Degeneres
“Right Now” – Aziz Ansari
“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Speechless” – Dan & Shay
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” – Brothers Osbourne
“The Daughters” – Little Big Town
“Common” – Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile
“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
“Spirit” – Beyoncé
“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande
“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
“Lover” – Taylor Swift
“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK
“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad” – Rival Sons
“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.
“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan
“Give Yourself A Try” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald
“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig
“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard
“Chernobyl” – Hildur Guðnadóttir
“Avengers: Endgame” – Alan Silvestri
“Game of Thrones” – Ramin Djawadi
“The Lion King” – Hans Zimmer
“Mary Poppins Returns” – Marc Shaiman
“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“The Lion King: The Songs” – (Various Artists)
“Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – (Various Artists)
“Rocketman” – Taron Egerton
“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” – (Various Artists)
“I’ll Never Love Again” – A Star Is Born
“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” – Toy Story 4
“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’
“Sprit” – The Lion King
“Suspirium” – Suspiria
“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduze & Goodboys
“Linked” – Bonobo
“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol
“Got To Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers
“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign
“No Geography” – The Chemical Brothers
“LP5” – Apparat
“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)” – Flume
“Solace” – Rüfüs Du Sol
“Weather” – Tycho