2020 Grammy Ödülleri’ne Billie Eilish damga vurdu

Müzik dünyasının “Oscar”ı olarak nitelendirilen Grammy Ödülleri dün gece sahiplerini buldu. Törenin açılışında, dün helikopter kazasında hayatını kaybeden ünlü basketbolcu Kobe Bryant da anıldı. Lizzo, açılış performansına “Bu gece senin için Kobe” diyerek başladı.

18 yaşındaki genç şarkıcı Billie Eilish, Yılın Kaydı, Yılın Albümü ve Yılın Şarkısı başta olmak üzere törenden toplamda 5 ödül alarak ayrıldı.

İşte 2020 Grammy Ödülleri’ni kazananlar…

YILIN KAYDI

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billi Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone – Swae Lee

YILIN ALBÜMÜ

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

“Norman F-ing Rockwell!” – Lana Del Rey

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“I Used To Know Her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You” (Deluxe) – Lizzo

“Father of the Bridge” – Vampire Weekend

EN İYİ SANATÇI

Black Pumas

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Billie Eilish

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

YILIN ŞARKISI

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“Always Remember Us This Way” Lady Gaga

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Tanya Tucker

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

“Norman F-ing Rockwelll” – Lana Del Rey

“Someone You Loved” – Lewis Capaldi

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

EN İYİ RAP ALBÜMÜ

“Igor” – Tyler, The Creator

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” – Dreamville

“Championships” – Meek Mill

“i am > i was” – 21 Savage

“The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

EN İYİ RAP PERFORMANSI

“Drip Too Hard” – Lil Baby & Funna

“Panini” – Lil Nas X

“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Ballin” – Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

“The London” – Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott

EN İYİ KOMEDİ ALBÜMÜ

“Son of Patricia” – Trevor Noah

“Quality Time” – Jim Gaffigan

“Sticks & Stones” – Dave Chappelle

“Relatable” – Ellen Degeneres

“Right Now” – Aziz Ansari

EN İYİ COUNTRY GRUP PERFORMANSI

“Brand New Man” – Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Speechless” – Dan & Shay

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” – Brothers Osbourne

“The Daughters” – Little Big Town

“Common” – Maren Morris feat. Brandi Carlile

EN İYİ POP SOLO PERFORMANSI

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

EN İYİ POP VOKAL

“The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé

“Thank U, Next” – Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran

“Lover” – Taylor Swift

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish

EN İYİ ROCK PERFORMANSI

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Pretty Waste” – Bones UK

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

“Woman” – Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” – Rival Sons

EN İYİ ROCK ŞARKISI

“This Land” – Gary Clark Jr.

“Fear Inoculum” – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan

“Give Yourself A Try” – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald

“Harmony Hall” – Ezra Koenig

“History Repeats” – Brittany Howard

EN İYİ SOUNDTRACK

“Chernobyl” – Hildur Guðnadóttir

“Avengers: Endgame” – Alan Silvestri

“Game of Thrones” – Ramin Djawadi

“The Lion King” – Hans Zimmer

“Mary Poppins Returns” – Marc Shaiman

EN İYİ DERLEME FİLM MÜZİĞİ

“A Star Is Born” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“The Lion King: The Songs” – (Various Artists)

“Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” – (Various Artists)

“Rocketman” – Taron Egerton

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” – (Various Artists)

EN İYİ FİLM ŞARKI SÖZÜ

“I’ll Never Love Again” – A Star Is Born

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” – Toy Story 4

“Girl in the Movies” – Dumplin’

“Sprit” – The Lion King

“Suspirium” – Suspiria

EN İYİ DANS KAYDI

“Piece of Your Heart” – Meduze & Goodboys

“Linked” – Bonobo

“Underwater” – Rüfüs Du Sol

“Got To Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign

EN İYİ ELEKTRONİK ALBÜM

“No Geography” – The Chemical Brothers

“LP5” – Apparat

“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)” – Flume

“Solace” – Rüfüs Du Sol

“Weather” – Tycho