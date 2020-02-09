Bu web sitesi ne yazık ki Internet Explorer 9 ve altını desteklememektedir. Lütfen web tarayıcınızı Internet Explorer 10 ve üstü bir sürüme yükseltiniz.
2020 Oscar Adayları: 92. Akademi Ödülleri en iyi film ve oyuncu adayları listesi
Oscar için geri sayım başladı. 9 Şubat'ı 10 Şubat'a bağlayan gece saat 03.00'da başlayacak olan 92. Akademi Ödülleri için heyecan dorukta. En iyi film, en iyi erkek ve kadın oyuncu gibi ödüllerin dağıtılacağı 92. Oscar Ödülleri'nin adaylarını sayfamızda sizlerle paylaşıyoruz. 2020 Oscar adayları...
Kültür Sanat 9 Şubat 2020 - 23:55

92. Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) için heyecanlı bekleyiş sürüyor. Amerika’nın Los Angeles eyaletindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda yapılacak olan Oscar Ödülleri töreninde en iyiler belli olacak. Peki 2020 Oscar adayları kimler? En iyi film ve oyuncu adayları kim? İşte 92. Akademi Ödülleri aday listesi.

İŞTE 2020 OSCAR ADAYLARI

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell

EN İYİ FİLM

Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Philips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
BongJoon Ho – Parasite

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Robert Richardson- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

EN İYİ KURGU

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford v Ferrarş
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth – Joker
Yang Jinmo – Parasite

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Speechless – Aladdin
Letter To My Godfather – The Black Godfather
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Da Bronx – The Bronx USA
Into The Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
Catchy Song – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Never Too Late – The Lion King”
Spirit – The Lion King
Daily Battles – Motherless Brooklyn
A Glass of Soju – Parasite
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman”
High Above The Water – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
Glasgow – Wild Rose

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Çekya – The Painted Bird
Estonya – Truth and Justice
Fransa – Les Misérables
Macaristan – Those Who Remained
Kuzey Makedonya – Honeyland
Polonya – Corpus Christi
Rusya – Beanpole
Senegal – Atlantics
Güney Kore – Parasite
İspanya – Pain and Glory

