2020 Oscar Adayları: 92. Akademi Ödülleri en iyi film ve oyuncu adayları listesi

92. Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) için heyecanlı bekleyiş sürüyor. Amerika’nın Los Angeles eyaletindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda yapılacak olan Oscar Ödülleri töreninde en iyiler belli olacak. Peki 2020 Oscar adayları kimler? En iyi film ve oyuncu adayları kim? İşte 92. Akademi Ödülleri aday listesi.

İŞTE 2020 OSCAR ADAYLARI

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

EN İYİ FİLM

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Philips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

BongJoon Ho – Parasite

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Robert Richardson- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

EN İYİ KURGU

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford v Ferrarş

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth – Joker

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Speechless – Aladdin

Letter To My Godfather – The Black Godfather

I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough

Da Bronx – The Bronx USA

Into The Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

Catchy Song – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Never Too Late – The Lion King”

Spirit – The Lion King

Daily Battles – Motherless Brooklyn

A Glass of Soju – Parasite

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman”

High Above The Water – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

Glasgow – Wild Rose

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Çekya – The Painted Bird

Estonya – Truth and Justice

Fransa – Les Misérables

Macaristan – Those Who Remained

Kuzey Makedonya – Honeyland

Polonya – Corpus Christi

Rusya – Beanpole

Senegal – Atlantics

Güney Kore – Parasite

İspanya – Pain and Glory