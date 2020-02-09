2020 Oscar Adayları: 92. Akademi Ödülleri en iyi film ve oyuncu adayları listesi

92. Akademi Ödülleri (Oscar) için heyecanlı bekleyiş sürüyor. Amerika’nın Los Angeles eyaletindeki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda yapılacak olan Oscar Ödülleri töreninde en iyiler belli olacak. Peki 2020 Oscar adayları kimler? En iyi film ve oyuncu adayları kim? İşte 92. Akademi Ödülleri aday listesi.
İŞTE 2020 OSCAR ADAYLARI
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Kathy Bats – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
EN İYİ FİLM
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Philips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
BongJoon Ho – Parasite
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Lawrence Sher – Joker
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Robert Richardson- Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
EN İYİ KURGU
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford v Ferrarş
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth – Joker
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
EN İYİ SES KURGUSU
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
Speechless – Aladdin
Letter To My Godfather – The Black Godfather
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Da Bronx – The Bronx USA
Into The Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
Catchy Song – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Never Too Late – The Lion King”
Spirit – The Lion King
Daily Battles – Motherless Brooklyn
A Glass of Soju – Parasite
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman”
High Above The Water – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
Glasgow – Wild Rose
EN İYİ BELGESEL
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Çekya – The Painted Bird
Estonya – Truth and Justice
Fransa – Les Misérables
Macaristan – Those Who Remained
Kuzey Makedonya – Honeyland
Polonya – Corpus Christi
Rusya – Beanpole
Senegal – Atlantics
Güney Kore – Parasite
İspanya – Pain and Glory