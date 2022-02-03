2022 BAFTA Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu

Sinema endüstrisinin önemli gecelerinden biri olan BAFTA Ödül Töreni için hazırlıklar devam ederken bu yılın adayları da açıklandı. Çeşitli dallardaki adaylıklarıyla Dune ve Power of the Dog dikkat çekti.

İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından Londra’da düzenlenen tören, bu yıl 13 Mart’ta Londra’da gerçekleşecek. Sunuculuğunu Rebel Wilson’ın yapacağı törende Belfast, Dune ve The Power of the Dog En İyi Film dalında yarışacak.

Dune 11 adaylıkla listeyi domine ederken, ardından da toplam sekiz adaylıkla The Power of the Dog öne çıkıyor. Adaylar arasında Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story ve Drive My Car da yer alıyor.

EN İYİ FİLM

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

YÖNETMEN

Aleem Khan – After Love

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan – Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau – Titane

ORİJİNAL SENARYO

Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Adam McKay – Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin – King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz

Emilia Jones – CODA

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mother

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Becoming Costeau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

EN İYİ MÜZİK

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

