2022 BAFTA Ödülleri için adaylar belli oldu
Sinema endüstrisinin önemli gecelerinden biri olan BAFTA Ödül Töreni için hazırlıklar devam ederken bu yılın adayları da açıklandı. Çeşitli dallardaki adaylıklarıyla Dune ve Power of the Dog dikkat çekti.
İngiliz Sinema ve Televizyon Sanatları Akademisi tarafından Londra’da düzenlenen tören, bu yıl 13 Mart’ta Londra’da gerçekleşecek. Sunuculuğunu Rebel Wilson’ın yapacağı törende Belfast, Dune ve The Power of the Dog En İyi Film dalında yarışacak.
Dune 11 adaylıkla listeyi domine ederken, ardından da toplam sekiz adaylıkla The Power of the Dog öne çıkıyor. Adaylar arasında Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, West Side Story ve Drive My Car da yer alıyor.
EN İYİ FİLM
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
YÖNETMEN
Aleem Khan – After Love
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Audrey Diwan – Happening
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Julia Ducournau – Titane
ORİJİNAL SENARYO
Aaron Sorkin – Being the Ricardos
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Adam McKay – Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin – King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizz
Emilia Jones – CODA
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Woody Norman – C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smitt-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mother
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Becoming Costeau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
EN İYİ ANİMASYON
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
EN İYİ MÜZİK
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time to Die
A Quiet Place Part II
West Side Story