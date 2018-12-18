91. Oscar Ödülleri’nde 9 dalda aday adayları açıklandı

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, bir ilke imza attı ve kesinleşmiş tüm adayları açıklamadan önce dokuz kategoride son eleme öncesi listeye alınan filmleri açıkladı. Önceki listede yer alan Nuri Bilge Ceylan’ın filmi Ahlat Ağacı, eleme sonucu ‘Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film’ kategorisinde yer almadı.
İşte 91. Oscar Ödülleri için yarışması kesinleşen filmler 22 Ocak'ta açıklanmadan önce dokuz dalda ‘en iyi’ olmaya aday adayı filmler:
EN İYİ BELGESEL
Charm City
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
RBG
Shirkers
The Silence of Others
Three Identical Strangers
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
Los Comandos
My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
'63 Boycott
Women of the Gulag
Zion
EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Suspiria
Vice
YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM
Kolombiya, Birds of Passage
Danimarka, The Guilty
Almanya, Never Look Away
Japonya, Shoplifters
Kazakistan, Ayka
Lübnan, Capernaum
Meksika, Roma
Polonya, Cold War
Güney Kore, Burning
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Annihilation
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Crazy Rich Asians
The Death of Stalin
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Ready Player One
Vice
EN İYİ ŞARKI ADAY
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Treasure (Beautiful Boy)
All the Stars (Black Panther)
Revelation (Boy Erased)
Girl In The Movies (Dumplin')
We Won't Move (The Hate U Give)
The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
Trip A Little Light Fantastic (Mary Poppins Returns)
Keep Reachin' (Quincy)
I'll Fight (RBG)
A Place Called Slaughter Race (Ralph Breaks the Internet)
OYAHYTT (Sorry to Bother You)
Shallow (A Star Is Born)
Suspirium (Suspiria)
The Big Unknown (Widows)
EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON
Age of Sail
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Bilby
Bird Karma
Late Afternoon
Lost & Found
One Small Step
Pépé le Morse
Weekends
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI AKSİYON)
Coraline
Chuchotage
Detainment
Fauve
Icare
Marguerite
May Day
Mother
Skin
Wale
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Christopher Robin
First Man
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Mary Poppins Returns
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Welcome to Marwen