91. Oscar Ödülleri’nde 9 dalda aday adayları açıklandı

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, bir ilke imza attı ve kesinleşmiş tüm adayları açıklamadan önce dokuz kategoride son eleme öncesi listeye alınan filmleri açıkladı. Önceki listede yer alan Nuri Bilge Ceylan’ın filmi Ahlat Ağacı, eleme sonucu ‘Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film’ kategorisinde yer almadı.

İşte 91. Oscar Ödülleri için yarışması kesinleşen filmler 22 Ocak'ta açıklanmadan önce dokuz dalda ‘en iyi’ olmaya aday adayı filmler:

EN İYİ BELGESEL

Charm City

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

RBG

Shirkers

The Silence of Others

Three Identical Strangers

Won't You Be My Neighbor?



EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

Los Comandos

My Dead Dad's Porno Tapes

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

'63 Boycott

Women of the Gulag

Zion



EN İYİ SAÇ VE MAKYAJ

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Suspiria

Vice



YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

Kolombiya, Birds of Passage

Danimarka, The Guilty

Almanya, Never Look Away

Japonya, Shoplifters

Kazakistan, Ayka

Lübnan, Capernaum

Meksika, Roma

Polonya, Cold War

Güney Kore, Burning



EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Annihilation

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Crazy Rich Asians

The Death of Stalin

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Ready Player One

Vice



EN İYİ ŞARKI ADAY

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Treasure (Beautiful Boy)

All the Stars (Black Panther)

Revelation (Boy Erased)

Girl In The Movies (Dumplin')

We Won't Move (The Hate U Give)

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)

Trip A Little Light Fantastic (Mary Poppins Returns)

Keep Reachin' (Quincy)

I'll Fight (RBG)

A Place Called Slaughter Race (Ralph Breaks the Internet)

OYAHYTT (Sorry to Bother You)

Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Suspirium (Suspiria)

The Big Unknown (Widows)

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

Age of Sail

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Bilby

Bird Karma

Late Afternoon

Lost & Found

One Small Step

Pépé le Morse

Weekends



EN İYİ KISA FİLM (CANLI AKSİYON)

Coraline

Chuchotage

Detainment

Fauve

Icare

Marguerite

May Day

Mother

Skin

Wale

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Christopher Robin

First Man

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Mary Poppins Returns

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Welcome to Marwen



