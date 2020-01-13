92. Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı

Oscar adıyla bilinen sinemanın en köklü ödül organizasyonu Oscar'ın adayları bugün düzenlenen basın toplantısıyla belli oldu.

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU



Kathy Bats, (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU



Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)



Daughter

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI



The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Cats

Gemini Man

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Speechless – Aladdin

Letter To My Godfather – The Black Godfather

I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough

Da Bronx – The Bronx USA

Into The Unknown – Frozen II

Stand Up – Harriet

Catchy Song – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Never Too Late – The Lion King”

Spirit – The Lion King

Daily Battles – Motherless Brooklyn

A Glass of Soju – Parasite

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman”

High Above The Water – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

Glasgow – Wild Rose

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite