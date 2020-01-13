92. Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı

Oscar adıyla bilinen sinemanın en köklü ödül organizasyonu Oscar'ın adayları bugün düzenlenen basın toplantısıyla belli oldu.
EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU
Kathy Bats, (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)
Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
EN İYİ SES KURGUSU
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI
Speechless – Aladdin
Letter To My Godfather – The Black Godfather
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Da Bronx – The Bronx USA
Into The Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
Catchy Song – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Never Too Late – The Lion King”
Spirit – The Lion King
Daily Battles – Motherless Brooklyn
A Glass of Soju – Parasite
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman”
High Above The Water – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
Glasgow – Wild Rose
EN İYİ BELGESEL
American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite