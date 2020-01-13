Bu web sitesi ne yazık ki Internet Explorer 9 ve altını desteklememektedir. Lütfen web tarayıcınızı Internet Explorer 10 ve üstü bir sürüme yükseltiniz.
92. Oscar Ödülleri’nde adaylar açıklandı
Tüm dünyanın merakla beklediği Oscar Ödülleri’nin adayları bugün açıklandı… Kazananlar 9 Şubat akşamı gerçekleşecek ödül töreninde belli olacak.
Kültür Sanat 13 Ocak 2020 - 16:25

Oscar adıyla bilinen sinemanın en köklü ödül organizasyonu Oscar'ın adayları bugün düzenlenen basın toplantısıyla belli oldu.

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

Kathy Bats, (Richard Jewell)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

EN İYİ KISA FİLM (ANİMASYON)

Daughter
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES MİKSAJI

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ FİLM MÜZİĞİ

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Cats
Gemini Man
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917

EN İYİ ORİJİNAL ŞARKI

Speechless – Aladdin
Letter To My Godfather – The Black Godfather
I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
Da Bronx – The Bronx USA
Into The Unknown – Frozen II
Stand Up – Harriet
Catchy Song – The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Never Too Late – The Lion King”
Spirit – The Lion King
Daily Battles – Motherless Brooklyn
A Glass of Soju – Parasite
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman”
High Above The Water – Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4
Glasgow – Wild Rose

EN İYİ BELGESEL

American Factory
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

EN İYİ ULUSLARARASI FİLM

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

Son güncelleme: 16:46 - 13.01.2020
