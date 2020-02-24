Kirk Douglas’tan büyük bağış

Hollywood’un efsane isimlerinden Kirk Douglas, 103 yaşında hayata gözlerini yummuştu. Sputnik’in haberine göre, Douglas’ın yaklaşık 61 milyon dolarlık servetinin akıbeti belli oldu. Douglas, mirasının büyük miktarını çocuklarına bırakmak yerine çeşitli yerlere bağışladı.

Buna göre Kirk Douglas, St Lawrence Üniversitesi, Westwood'daki Sinai Tapınağı, California Culver'deki Kirk Douglas Tiyatrosu ve Los Angeles Çocuk Hastanesi'ne kaynak aktaran Douglas Vakfı'na 50 milyon dolar bıraktı.

Kalan 11 milyon dolarlık kısmın da 65 yıllık eşi Anne Douglas (100) ve ortak çocukları Joel Douglas ile Kirk Douglas'ın ilk evliliğinden olan oğulları Peter ve Michael Douglas arasında bölüneceği düşünülüyor.

KIRK DOUGLAS’IN YER ALDIĞI FİLMLER

1. The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)

2. Out of the Past (1947)

3. Mourning Becomes Electra (1947)

4. I Walk Alone (1948)

5. The Walls of Jericho (1948)

6. My Dear Secretary (1949)

7. A Letter to Three Wives (1949)

8. Champion (1949)

9. Young Man with a Horn (1950)

10. The Glass Menagerie (1950)

11. Along the Great Divide (1951)

12. Ace in the Hole (1951)

13. Detective Story (1951)

14. The Big Trees (1952)

15. The Big Sky (1952)

16. The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

17. The Story of Three Loves (1953)

18. The Juggler (1953)

19. Act of Love (1953)

20. 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

21. The Racers (1955)

22. Ulisse (U.S. title: Ulysses) (1955)

23. Man Without a Star (1955)

24. The Indian Fighter (1955)

25. Lust for Life (1956)

26. Top Secret Affair (1957)

27. Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

28. Paths of Glory (1957)

29. The Vikings (1958)

30. Last Train from Gun Hill (1959)

31. The Devil’s Disciple (1959)

32. Strangers When We Meet (1960)

33. Spartaküs (1960)

34. Town Without Pity (1961)

35. The Last Sunset (1961)

36. Lonely Are the Brave (1962)

37. Two Weeks in Another Town (1962)

38. The Hook (1963)

39. The List of Adrian Messenger (1963)

40. For Love or Money (1963)

41. Seven Days in May (1964)

42. In Harm’s Way (1965)

43. The Heroes of Telemark (1965)

44. Cast a Giant Shadow (1966)

45. Is Paris Burning? (1966)

46. The Way West (1967)

47. The War Wagon (1967)

48. Once Upon a Wheel (1968) (belgesel)

49. A Lovely Way to Die (1968)

50. The Brotherhood (1968)