MTV 2020 Video Müzik Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu

Eğlence ikonu Keke Palmer’ın sunuculuğunu gerçekleştirdiği 2020 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri, dün akşam internetten canlı olarak yayınlandı. Gecede Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, CNCO performans sergiledi.
İŞTE, KAZANANLAR LİSTESİ
YILIN MÜZİK KLİBİ
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
YILIN SANATÇISI
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
YILIN ŞARKISI
Lady Gaga ve Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
EN İYİ İŞBİRLİĞİ
Lady Gaga ve Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
EN İYİ POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EN İYİ HIP-HOP
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
EN İYİ ROCK
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
EN İYİ ALTERNATİF
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
EN İYİ LATİN
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
EN İYİ R&B
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records
EN İYİ K-POP
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
H.E.R. – ”I Can't Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
EVDEN EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
EN İYİ KARANTİNA PERFORMANSI
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
EN İYİ YÖNETMEN
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ
Miley Cyrus – “Mother's Daughter” – RCA Records
EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records
EN İYİ KOREOGRAFİ
BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
EN İYİ DÜZENLEME
Miley Cyrus – “Mother's Daughter” – RCA Records