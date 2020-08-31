Bu web sitesi ne yazık ki Internet Explorer 9 ve altını desteklememektedir. Lütfen web tarayıcınızı Internet Explorer 10 ve üstü bir sürüme yükseltiniz.
MTV 2020 Video Müzik Ödülleri sahiplerini buldu
2020 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri'ne 4 ödülle Lady Gaga damga vurdu.
Kültür Sanat 31 Ağustos 2020 - 13:44

Eğlence ikonu Keke Palmer’ın sunuculuğunu gerçekleştirdiği 2020 MTV Video Müzik Ödülleri, dün akşam internetten canlı olarak yayınlandı. Gecede Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, BTS, CNCO performans sergiledi.

İŞTE, KAZANANLAR LİSTESİ

YILIN MÜZİK KLİBİ

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

YILIN SANATÇISI

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records

YILIN ŞARKISI

Lady Gaga ve Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

EN İYİ İŞBİRLİĞİ

Lady Gaga ve Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records


EN İYİ YENİ SANATÇI

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records

EN İYİ POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EN İYİ HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment

EN İYİ ROCK

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records

EN İYİ ALTERNATİF

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

EN İYİ LATİN

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin


EN İYİ R&B

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

EN İYİ K-POP

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

H.E.R. – ”I Can't Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

EVDEN EN İYİ MÜZİK VİDEOSU

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

EN İYİ KARANTİNA PERFORMANSI

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

EN İYİ SANAT YÖNETİMİ

Miley Cyrus – “Mother's Daughter” – RCA Records

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records

EN İYİ KOREOGRAFİ

BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment

EN İYİ DÜZENLEME

Miley Cyrus – “Mother's Daughter” – RCA Records

