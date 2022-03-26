Oscar adayları kimler? İşte 2022 Oscar adayı filmler ve oyuncular…

Oscar Ödül Töreni için geri sayım başladı. Akademi Ödülleri, bilinen adıyla Oscar ödülü için birbirinden başarılı filmler yarışacak. Dune ve The Power of the Dog aday oldukları kategorilerin fazlalığıyla öne çıkarken listedeki diğer isimlerin de Oscar geçmişleri dikkat çekiyor. Oscar Ödülleri Töreni, 27 Mart 2022'de canlı yayınla TRT 2'de yayınlanacak.

Sinema dünyasının en prestijli ödülü şüphesiz ki Oscar… Tüm dünyanın merakla beklediği 2022 Oscar adayları geçtiğimiz haftalarda belli oldu. 27 Mart pazar günü düzenlenecek olan törenle Oscar Ödülleri sahiplerini bulacak.

OSCAR ÖDÜL TÖRENİ HANGİ KANALDA?

Oscar Ödülleri Töreni, 27 Mart 2022’de canlı yayınla TRT 2’de yayınlanacak. Pazar günü, saat 23.55’te “Oscar’a Doğru” özel yayını ile başlayacak olan yayın akışının, 94. Oscar Ödül Töreni’yle devam etmesi planlanıyor.

OSCAR ADAYLARI KİMLER?

EN İYİ FİLM

* “Belfast”

* “CODA”

* “Don’t Look Up”

* “Drive My Car”

* “Dune”

* “King Richard”

* “Licorice Pizza”

* “Nightmare Alley”

* “The Power of the Dog”

* “West Side Story”

EN İYİ YÖNETMEN

* “Belfast”- Kenneth Branagh

* “Drive My Car”- Ryusuke Hamaguchi

* “Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson

* “The Power of the Dog”- Jane Campion

* “West Side Story”- Steven Spielberg

EN İYİ KADIN OYUNCU

* Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

* Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”

* Penélope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”

* Nicole Kidman -“Being the Ricardos”

* Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”

EN İYİ ERKEK OYUNCU

* Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”

* Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”

* Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…BOOM!”

* Will Smith – “King Richard”

* Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

EN İYİ YARDIMCI KADIN OYUNCU

* Jessie Buckley- “The Lost Daughter”

* Ariana DeBose- “West Side Story”

* Judi Dench- “Belfast”

* Kirsten Dunst- “The Power of the Dog”

* Anjanue Ellis- “King Richard”

EN İYİ YARDIMCI ERKEK OYUNCU

* Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

* Troy Kotsur – CODA

* Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

* JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

* Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ UYARLAMA SENARYO

* CODA

* Drive My Car

* Dune

* The Lost Daughter

* The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN SENARYO

* Belfast

* Don’t Look Up

* King Richard

* Licorice Pizza

* The Worst Person in the World

EN İYİ ANİMASYON

* Encanto

* Flee

* Luca

* The Mitchells vs the Machines

* Raya and the Last Dragon

EN İYİ BELGESEL

* Ascension

* Attica

* Flee

* Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

* Writing with Fire

YABANCI DİLDE EN İYİ FİLM

* “Drive My Car”- Japan

* “Flee”- Denmark

* “The Hand of God”- Italy

* “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”- Bhutan

* “The Worst Person in the World”- Norway

EN İYİ KISA ANİMASYON

* Affairs of the Art

* Bestia

* Boxballet

* Robin Robin

* The Windshield Wiper

EN İYİ KISA BELGESEL

* Audible

* Lead Me Home

* The Queen of Basketball

* Three Songs for Benazir

* When We Were Bullies

EN İYİ SİNEMATOGRAFİ

* Dune

* Nightmare Alley

* The Power of the Dog

* The Tragedy of Macbeth

* West Side Story

EN İYİ KOSTÜM TASARIMI

* Cruella

* Cyrano

* Dune

* Nightmare Alley

* West Side Story

EN İYİ FİLM KURGUSU

* Don’t Look Up

* Dune

* King Richard

* The Power of the Dog

* tick, tick… BOOM!

EN İYİ MAKYAJ VE SAÇ TASARIMI

* Coming 2 America

* Cruella

* Dune

* The Eyes of Tammy Faye

* House of Gucci

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN MÜZİK

* Don’t Look Up

* Dune

* Encanto

* Parallel Mothers

* The Power of the Dog

EN İYİ ÖZGÜN ŞARKI

* “Be Alive”- King Richard

* “Dos Oruguitas”- Encanto

* “Down to Joy”- Belfast

* “No Time to Die”- No Time to Die

* “Somehow You Do”- Four Good Days

EN İYİ SES KURGUSU

* Belfast

* Dune

* No Time to Die

* The Power of the Dog

* West Side Story

EN İYİ GÖRSEL EFEKT

* Dune

* Free Guy

* No Time To Die

* Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

* Spider-Man: No Way Home