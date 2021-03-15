Oscar ödüllerinde adaylar açıklandı

Oscar ödüllerinin bu yılki adayları belli oldu…

Netflix yapımı Mank, 10 dalda adaylık ile rekor kırdı. En iyi film dalında aday olan filmler arasında Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah ve Minari yer aldı.

En iyi erkek oyuncu adayları

Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Steven Yeun- Minari

En iyi kadın oyuncu adayları

Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day- The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand- Nomadland

Carey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları

Sacha Baron Cohen -The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci- Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları

Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman- The Father

Amanda Seyfried- Mank

Youn Yuh-jung- Minari

En iyi kostüm tasarımı adayları

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio”

En iyi orijinal müzik adayları

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

“Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

En iyi animasyon kısa film

Burrow- Disney Plus/Pixar

Genius Loci- Kazak Productions

If Anything Happens I Love You- Netflix

Opera- Beasts and Natives Alike

Yes-People- CAOZ hf. Hólamói

