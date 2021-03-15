Oscar ödüllerinde adaylar açıklandı

Oscar ödüllerinin bu yılki adayları belli oldu…
Netflix yapımı Mank, 10 dalda adaylık ile rekor kırdı. En iyi film dalında aday olan filmler arasında Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah ve Minari yer aldı.
En iyi erkek oyuncu adayları
Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins- The Father
Gary Oldman- Mank
Steven Yeun- Minari
En iyi kadın oyuncu adayları
Viola Davis- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day- The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby- Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand- Nomadland
Carey Mulligan- Promising Young Woman
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu adayları
Sacha Baron Cohen -The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami
Paul Raci- Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu adayları
Maria Bakalova- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close- Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman- The Father
Amanda Seyfried- Mank
Youn Yuh-jung- Minari
En iyi kostüm tasarımı adayları
“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne
“Mank,” Trish Summerville
“Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,” Ann Roth
“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler
“Pinocchio”
En iyi orijinal müzik adayları
“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard
“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
“Minari,” Emile Mosseri
“News of the World,” James Newton Howard
“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
En iyi animasyon kısa film
Burrow- Disney Plus/Pixar
Genius Loci- Kazak Productions
If Anything Happens I Love You- Netflix
Opera- Beasts and Natives Alike
Yes-People- CAOZ hf. Hólamói